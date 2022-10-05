Precious metals reverse recent strong gains on Wednesday, after the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields resumed their rise after dropping sharply during the first two days of this week.

December Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) -0.8% to $1,716.40/oz, and December silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -3.5% to $20.35/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NYSEARCA:NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (SLV), (SIVR)

"We're seeing a resurgence in the dollar and yields, as a result, we've seen a pullback in gold after a pretty aggressive move higher," David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, told Reuters.

"Silver had previously been significantly undervalued vis-á-vis gold, [but] its undervaluation now is no longer so pronounced," Commerzbank analysts said.

The precious metals markets now will focus on Friday's release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data for September.

Oanda's Ed Moya thinks gold's bottom is in place "now that the U.S. is showing clear signs the labor market is softening," adding gold should remain supported as long as non-farm payrolls do not see an "extraordinary strong print."

On Monday, gold scored its biggest daily percentage gain since February, a move Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen attributed in part to short covering.