INDIEV, Foxconn sign MOU to produce prototype INDI One in Ohio
Oct. 05, 2022 11:37 AM ETHon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHPF)RIDEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- INDIEV and Hon Hai Technology Group has announced the signing of a MOU, paving the way for Foxconn Ohio to manufacture the first INDI One prototype vehicles.
- Partnering with Foxconn, the world's leader in consumer electronics, during this exciting time in their entry into electric vehicles means that INDI One drivers will lead the way into the future of personal transit.
- Throughout this process, Foxconn is confident in its Ohio workforce to manufacture quality prototypes that will help INDIEV achieve future success.
- Foxconn assumed manufacturing operations at its Ohio facility after completing an Asset Purchase Agreement with Lordstown Motors (RIDE) in May 2022.
