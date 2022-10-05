Lululemon launches hybrid fitness platform with content from Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) announced that Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT and YogaSix classes are now streaming on Lululemon's (NASDAQ:LULU) new fitness platform.

The new $39 per month service from Lululemon (LULU) builds upon more than 10K on-demand and live-streamed classes that have been available with a Mirror subscription. As part of the launch, LULU is discounting Mirror hardware for a limited time, to a price of $795 and offering free delivery.

The launch could be positive for XPOF withmMembers of Lululemon Studio able to stream Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT and YogaSix classes, as well as sign up for discounted classes at the brands' hundreds of brick-and-mortar locations across the country.

"Like lululemon, Xponential is passionate about bridging the gap between digital and in-person workouts to meet today’s hybrid fitness consumer where they are," said XPOF exec Garrett Marshall.

"We look forward to introducing lululemon Studio users to Xponential’s incredible workouts and top-notch instructors across a variety of fitness modalities," he added.

