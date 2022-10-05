Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless started coverage of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) with an Outperform rating as he figures the mortgage REIT "has more than enough in the way of operating earnings to sustain its current quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share."

In addition, he points to favorable delinquency trends since 2020 in some of the most credit sensitive investments that Redwood (RWT) holds. McCanless also considers the company's loan-to-value ratios on underlying mortgages and loans as conservative and expects a recovery in book value.

With widening credit spreads a negative for mortgage REITs, the analyst asserts that the June-to-Sept. move is "nothing close to the sort of aggressive widening that we saw between March and June."

Even with the new Outperform rating, Redwood Trust (RWT) stock has dropped 7.1% late Wednesday morning. That's still less than many other mortgage REITs. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) stock has fallen 8.4%, AGNC Investment (AGNC) -9.0%, Two Harbors Investment (TWO) -8.2%, and Chimera Investment (CIM) -10%.

In August, BTIG downgraded Redwood Trust (RWT) to Neutral on interest rate uncertainty.

SA contributor Gary J. Gordon calls RWT a "high-yield way to be a housing contrarian" See the company's dividend scorecard here.