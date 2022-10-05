Redwood Trust rated new Outperform at Wedbush on dividend coverage

Oct. 05, 2022 11:37 AM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)NLY, CIM, AGNC, TWOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

REIT. Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless started coverage of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) with an Outperform rating as he figures the mortgage REIT "has more than enough in the way of operating earnings to sustain its current quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share."

In addition, he points to favorable delinquency trends since 2020 in some of the most credit sensitive investments that Redwood (RWT) holds. McCanless also considers the company's loan-to-value ratios on underlying mortgages and loans as conservative and expects a recovery in book value.

With widening credit spreads a negative for mortgage REITs, the analyst asserts that the June-to-Sept. move is "nothing close to the sort of aggressive widening that we saw between March and June."

Even with the new Outperform rating, Redwood Trust (RWT) stock has dropped 7.1% late Wednesday morning. That's still less than many other mortgage REITs. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) stock has fallen 8.4%, AGNC Investment (AGNC) -9.0%, Two Harbors Investment (TWO) -8.2%, and Chimera Investment (CIM) -10%.

In August, BTIG downgraded Redwood Trust (RWT) to Neutral on interest rate uncertainty.

SA contributor Gary J. Gordon calls RWT a "high-yield way to be a housing contrarian" See the company's dividend scorecard here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.