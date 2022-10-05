BAE Systems bags $383M services contract for Bradleys and multi launch rocket system
Oct. 05, 2022 11:39 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has received a five-year $383M contract from the U.S. Army to perform technical and sustainment support services for its fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M993 Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers.
- Work on the Bradley Family of Vehicles and MLRS carriers will be performed at BAE Systems’ facilities in San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Phoenix, Arizona; and, other locations around the world.
- “Equipping our men and women on the front lines with proven combat capabilities positions them to be unmatched in battle. We are proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Army to ensure the Bradley and M993 MLRS are prepared to support mission readiness.” said Scott Davis, VP of BAE Systems’ ground vehicles product line.
