SPAC LAMF Global Ventures I reportedly in talks to merge with Everton FC
Oct. 05, 2022 11:55 AM ETLAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (LGVC)UKBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
SPAC LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) is reportedly in talks to combine with English Premier League football club Everton FC.
Discussions are said to be on-going, with no certainty of a deal. LAMF could also decide to pursue a combination with another European football club, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources.
Bloomberg added that former Everton director Keith Harris is a senior adviser for LAMF, which is headed by George Soros's nephew, Jeffrey Soros.
Los Angeles-based LAMF held its initial public offering in November 2021, raising $253M.
For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.
Comments