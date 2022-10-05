SPAC LAMF Global Ventures I reportedly in talks to merge with Everton FC

SPAC LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) is reportedly in talks to combine with English Premier League football club Everton FC.

Discussions are said to be on-going, with no certainty of a deal. LAMF could also decide to pursue a combination with another European football club, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources.

Bloomberg added that former Everton director Keith Harris is a senior adviser for LAMF, which is headed by George Soros's nephew, Jeffrey Soros.

Los Angeles-based LAMF held its initial public offering in November 2021, raising $253M.

