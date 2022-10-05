Kroger's Home Chef enters collaboration with Rachael Ray
Oct. 05, 2022 12:22 PM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The Kroger (NYSE:KR) has shared that Home Chef, a subsidiary of The Kroger has collaborated with television host, best-selling author and philanthropist Rachael Ray to bring a new line of meal kits to stores across the Kroger Family of Companies.
- The first Rachael Ray Home Chef meal kit, in stores now, guides customers through an easy-to-follow recipe created by Ray herself for a delicious Steakhouse Burger with Dijon mushrooms and onions.
- New meal kits featuring Rachael Ray recipes will be available each month in more than 1,300 stores across the Kroger Family of Companies through mid-March.
