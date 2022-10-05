Bankruptcy judge temporarily prevents two states from suing J&J over talc safety
Oct. 05, 2022 12:25 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Mississippi and New Mexico were barred by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge from filing lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) accusing the healthcare giant of marketing its talc products without disclosing potential safety concerns.
- On Tuesday, Judge Michael Kaplan said that the states' lawsuits must be put on hold as an appellate court reviews whether to allow J&J (JNJ) subsidiary LTL Management, which it created and then declared bankruptcy, as a way to resolve lawsuits that its talc products allegedly caused cancer.
- Kaplan will reconsider the lawsuits from the two states in December, Reuters reported.
- J&J (JNJ) has previously said its plan to use the LTL subsidiary to handle claims is the best way to achieve a resolution. However, the company has come under fire for the legal strategy, known as a "Texas two-step," that allows companies to separate liabilities from assets through a divisive merger.
