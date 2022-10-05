Bankruptcy judge temporarily prevents two states from suing J&J over talc safety

Oct. 05, 2022 12:25 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into Two Publicly Traded Companies

Justin Sullivan

  • Mississippi and New Mexico were barred by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge from filing lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) accusing the healthcare giant of marketing its talc products without disclosing potential safety concerns.
  • On Tuesday, Judge Michael Kaplan said that the states' lawsuits must be put on hold as an appellate court reviews whether to allow J&J (JNJ) subsidiary LTL Management, which it created and then declared bankruptcy, as a way to resolve lawsuits that its talc products allegedly caused cancer.
  • Kaplan will reconsider the lawsuits from the two states in December, Reuters reported.
  • J&J (JNJ) has previously said its plan to use the LTL subsidiary to handle claims is the best way to achieve a resolution. However, the company has come under fire for the legal strategy, known as a "Texas two-step," that allows companies to separate liabilities from assets through a divisive merger.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.