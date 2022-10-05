Core Scientific BTC sales rise 40% in September vs. August, BTC production falls ~9%

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) mined 1,213 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in Sept., a M/M fall of 9.1% which the company said was due to the deployment of significantly lower new servers and unanticipated electrical equipment challenges.

CORZ stock was down 6.9% to $1.58 in mid-day trading.

"Bitcoin production was impacted across the company's data centers due to several unique circumstances, including severe weather events and electrical equipment manufacturer defects," CORZ CEO Mike Levitt said in the miner's monthly operating update on Wednesday.

The company said it powered down its Texas and other data center operations several times during Sept., with curtailments totaling about 8.7K megawatt hours.

However, CORZ's hashrate, or mining capacity, improved in Sept. to about 13 EH/s (exahash per second) from 12.69 EH/s in Aug, as its fleet of self-mining servers expanded during the month to about 130K from 127,716.

CORZ sold 1,576 BTC in Sept. at an average price of $20,460 per bitcoin for total proceeds of about $32.2M. In comparison, the company sold 1,125 BTC in Aug. at $23,014 per bitcoin for proceeds of about $25.9M. The token was trading 0.1% lower at $20.07K as of 1235 ET.

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap has recently moved largely in tandem with equity markets, with a modest relief rally the past two days.

CORZ said as of Sept. 30, it held 1,051 BTC and ~$29.5M in cash, compared to 1,409 BTC and ~$47.2M in cash as of the end of Aug.