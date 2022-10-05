AngioDynamics Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 05, 2022 1:11 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- AngioDynamics (ANGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.43M (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANGO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments