ConAgra Brands Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 05, 2022 1:11 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- ConAgra Brands (CAG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.84B (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Conagra Brands Q1 2023 Preview: A Tasty Prospect Right Now
