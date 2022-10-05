Wall Street largely looked positively upon earnings results from Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) on Wednesday.

Shares of the Idaho-based potato product company carried 4.5% higher in the latter half of Wednesday’s trading session after posting better than expected earnings results and reaffirming full-year guidance. Despite inflationary impacts, the company highlighted its ability to maintain robust margins.

“This performance was encouraging given the weak potato crop from last year, the success of the pricing and the implications for recovering its gross margin starting in [the second half of fiscal year 2023],” Stifel analyst Christopher Growe wrote in his assessment of the results. “In a world in which investors are rushing for riskier pandemic recovery plays and dismissive of structural benefits to at-home eating - we think LW offers a quietly stellar risk/reward.”

As such, he reiterated a Buy-equivalent rating and an $82 price target for the stock.

Bank of America analyst Peter Galbo likewise pointed to pricing power and margin improvements as a key positive takeaway from the report. As such, he too reiterated a “Buy” rating on the stock and set an even more bullish $90 target for shares based upon a 16x EV/EBITDA multiple on the bank’s CY23 EBITDA estimate.

“This is a premium to the packaged food index at 13x,” Galbo acknowledged. “We believe that a premium is warranted as LW is poised to approach pre-COVID levels, with upside potential to improving demand trends and margin potential in FY23-FY24.”

Lamb Weston’s (LW) post-earnings pop placed the stock as the fourth largest percentage gainer in the S&P 500 in afternoon trading, behind only energy leaders Schlumberger and ExxonMobil, travel services provider Trip.com, and biotech Illumina. Among food provider peers, only Sysco Corporation (SYY) trended into positive territory on a generally down day for stocks.