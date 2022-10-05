Report: M&A returns to 'healthy pre-pandemic levels' in Q3, to continue with cautious tone

Global M&A activities returned to "healthy pre-pandemic levels" in Q3, with 210 deals completed during the quarter, down from 264 in the year-ago period, according to Willis Towers Watson's Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor.

The deal activities saw a record-setting pace in 2021, driven by exceptional conditions, the report noted.

However, rising interest rates, higher inflation, geopolitical tensions, a looming recession and such challenges facing the market has clearly weighed on the deal maker sentiment, the report said.

No mega deals, i.e. more than $10B deals, closed during the quarter, for the first time since Q2'19.

Large deals, i.e. more than $1B deals, were also significantly down to 49, compared to 67 in the year-ago quarter.

Region wise, North American acquirers outperformed their regional index by +4.5 percentage points, having closed 98 deals in Q3.

European acquirers, most disrupted by geopolitical and global financial uncertainty, underperformed their index by –6.7 percentage points, having closed 51 deals.

Asia Pacific acquirers outperformed by +14.4 percentage points, with 49 deals closed.

"M&A activity is likely to continue with a more cautious tone as we head toward the end of the year," Duncan Smithson, senior director of M&A at WTW, said.

The factors that drive deal-making into 2023 are expected to be "much-needed" technology; environmental, social and governance priorities; supply chain resilience and recession-proof industry deals.