C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a top near-term pick at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI positioned C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) on its Tactical, Action & Positioning list ahead of the earnings season.

The firm said although CHRW is far from a value pick at the present earnings multiple, CHRW has historically shown material defensive qualities during prior market downturns.

Analyst Jonathan Chappell and team also believe the average analyst forecast for CHRW's Q3 EPS is more than 10% too low from where it should stand. That leads Evercore to see CHRW as a relative outperformer over the coming months.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CHRW is also very bullish at Strong Buy. The Quant Rating on CHRW ranks in the top 5% in the industrials sector.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Holdings (CHRW) is expected to report earnings before the end of the month.

