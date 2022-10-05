Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) said Wednesday that rough diamond sales by its De Beers unit fell 22% in this year's eighth sales cycle compared with the previous cycle, in line with expectations.

De Beers sold $500M of diamonds in the cycle, compared with $638M in the seventh cycle and $492M in the eighth cycle of 2021; there are 10 sales cycles each year.

"Demand for our rough diamonds during sales cycle 8 was in line with expectations at what is a traditionally quieter time of year for the diamond industry as polishing factories in India prepare for closures ahead of the Diwali holidays," CEO Bruce Cleaver said.

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) has "solid exposure which we see as surefire in the long term, and markets seem to have acknowledged that by punishing it minimally YTD," Valkyrie Trading Society writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.