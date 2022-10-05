Glass Lewis recommends AVLR shareholders vote against $8.4B sale to Vista Equity
Oct. 05, 2022 3:08 PM ETAvalara, Inc. (AVLR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Altair US, one of Avalara's (NYSE:AVLR) largest shareholders, said Wednesday proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended that AVLR shareholders vote against its $8.4B sale to Vista Equity.
- Glass Lewis called the purchase price "inadequate" when factoring in AVLR's historical valuation and the prices paid for other software firms in earlier deals.
- "... we have concerns about the questionable deal timing, the sometimes inexplicable course of discussions, and the board's pessimistic reasoning for the merger and conflicts of interest in the decision-making process," it added.
- On the other hand, proxy adviser ISS issued "cautionary" support for the deal, but raised concerns over shift in narrative from AVLR's management.
- "It is understandable that shareholders who are optimistic about AVLR's long-term potential may question the urgency to sell now," it added.
- Another AVLR investor Merrion Investment Management said it would vote against the sale. Altair, a pre-IPO angel investor in AVLR, is of the view that AVLR would be better off as a standalone.
