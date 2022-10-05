DWAC holds gain as Trump's Truth Social comes to Samsung devices
Oct. 05, 2022 3:26 PM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) - the blank-check company on a choppy journey to take Donald Trump's media company and Truth Social app public - is holding on to a gain (up 0.4%) amid a sharply lower market, after the news that Truth Social has come to Samsung Android devices.
- The Truth Social Android app showed up in Samsung's Galaxy Store app market.
- The app has been available in Apple's App Store since Feb. 21. It's not yet available in Google's bigger Android market the Play Store, which is instead asking users to pre-register to receive the app.
- "We continue to have an open and productive dialogue with Google, and hope that Android users will soon be able to download Truth Social from the Play Store," Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes said Tuesday.
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) ended Tuesday 5.3% lower following the news that Elon Musk was pursuing completing his $44B deal for Twitter.
