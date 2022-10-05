Stagwell acquires creative agency Wolfgang, terms undisclosed
Oct. 05, 2022 2:51 PM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Doner marks its 85th anniversary by welcoming award-winning creative agency Wolfgang to the Doner Partners Network.
- As part of this acquisition by Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the founding partners of Wolfgang will take on meaningful leadership roles within the DPN and enhance the network's West Coast presence.
- Stagwell acquired a minority interest in Wolfgang in 2019 where, today's acquisition brings Wolfgang fully into the Stagwell family.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Colin Jeffery, currently Chief Creative Officer of Wolfgang, will become the CCO of Doner.
- Jeffery has driven great success as CCO at Wolfgang, and before that, as CCO of David & Goliath for 10+ years.
