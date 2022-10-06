S&P 500 firms Q3 operating EPS to rise ~6% Y/Y, energy sector EPS to more than double

The average operating EPS of the constituents of the S&P 500 (SP500) is expected to rise 6.02% Y/Y for Q3 2022, according to a report released by S&P Global unit S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Operating EPS for the S&P 500 Energy sector is anticipated to post a 118.95% jump Y/Y for Q3, the highest amongst all 11 sectors of the benchmark index. Conversely, operating EPS for the Financials sector is forecasted to decrease by 16.43% Y/Y, the largest fall among the sectors.

The S&P 500 (SP500) slumped more than 9% for Sept., its worst monthly performance since March 2020. The index also shed 5.3% for Q3. Investors faced a reality comprised of high inflation coupled with a massive jump in interest rates, and a U.S. Federal Reserve committed to aggressive hiking even at the cost of a healthy economy.

"Looking ahead, October brings earnings, with Q3 estimates already declining 7%, and the whisper numbers a bit more than that," S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst Howard Silverblatt said in the report published on Tuesday.

"The larger concern (than the actual numbers for Q3) is the guidance for Q4, as consumers have pulled back, inflation continues and the Fed's "adjustments" will likely have a more substantial impact," Silverblatt added.

See below a breakdown of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 (SP500) and their operating EPS expectations for Q3 2022:

#1: Energy (XLE) +118.95% Y/Y; Oil prices remained elevated in the quarter amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, a tight supply market, rising interest rates and a weaker global economy.

#2: Industrials (XLI) +27.49% Y/Y; Investments in industrial projects rebounded in Q3 after a pandemic-induced lull, but focus will be on the guidance by companies in the sector as supply chain issues and macroeconomic volatility persists. Also read: Enovix climbs to top industrial gainer in Q3, Zim sees ~45% stock value sink

#3: Utilities (XLU) +13.45% Y/Y; Demand for everyday amenities and services such as power, electricity, water and gas rose in Q3, as the overall sector continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

#4: Consumer Discretionary (XLY) +11.98% Y/Y; Focus will be on the outlook for Q4 provided by the sector's companies, as higher interest rates and elevated inflation is expected to pinch consumers' wallets.

#5: Materials (XLB) +4.86% Y/Y; It was a turbulent quarter for the sector, as metal prices fell. Consumption is expected to remain under pressure amid tight supply conditions, a higher U.S. dollar and fears of a global growth slowdown. Also read: Materials sector continues to see red as macro pressures persist

#6: Information Technology (XLK) +4.46% Y/Y; The technology sector saw weakness during Q3, weighed down by a reduction in spending by both consumers and enterprises. Many bellwether companies are expected to show that trend in their quarterly reports.

#7: Health Care (XLV) +3.66% Y/Y; With coronavirus cases falling in many places around the world, several companies that make COVID-19 drugs and vaccines saw a slowdown in their sales. Also read: COVID stocks lag U.S. biopharma in Q3; Alzheimer's theme regains focus

#8: Consumer Staples (XLP) -4.30% Y/Y; Supply chain challenges and consumer buying patterns in the face of elevated inflation have weighed on the sector in Q3. Investors will also be looking closely at the guidance provided by the companies in the sector.

#9: Communication Services (XLC) -14.05% Y/Y; Internet content companies and firms that make money using internet-based advertisements are expected to have taken a hit in Q3. Also read: Communications names, led down by cablecos, bring up the rear in market's Q3 to forget

#10: Real Estate (XLRE) -14.78% Y/Y; Q3 saw rising interest rates and high inflation coupled with a red-hot real estate market, which has even prompted some analysts and investors to predict a 2008-style-kind-of-crash for REITs. Also read: REITs continue to decline in value in Q3, but analysts positive on outlook

#11: Financials (XLF) -16.43% Y/Y; Though higher interest rates are expected to bolster net interest margins for banks in Q3, overall volatility in equity and bond markets due to geopolitical events resulted in lower activity in mergers & acquisitions and equity and debt offerings. Also read: Financial stocks slip in Q3 as rates rise; quarter's winner have their own stories