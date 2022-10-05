Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) CEO Felipe Bayon said Wednesday he welcomed the removal of a planned tax on exports of Colombian oil and coal from the government's proposed fiscal reform, in favor of a gradual profit-based surcharge.

The proposal had sought to impose an additional 5% income tax on mining and oil companies and a 20% tax on exports, part of President Gustavo Petro's efforts through Colombia's congress to raise an additional 22T pesos/year (~$4.9B) to finance social programs.

Proposed export taxes included an additional levy on coal once prices hit $86/ton and $71/bbl for oil.

The government's latest proposal shows the surcharge on the extractive sector falling from 10% in 2023 to 5% in 2025 while suggesting the elimination of export taxes.

The majority state-owned oil producer initially forecast the planned tax would cost it 4T-5T pesos, or as much as $1.1B.

