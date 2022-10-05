Ethema Health purchases property and ends third quarter strong

Oct. 05, 2022 4:13 PM ETEthema Health Corporation (GRST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Ethema Health (OTCPK:GRST) has announced that it had entered into an option to purchase the building at 950 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach.
  • On Oct. 3, 2022, Ethema signed a purchase and sale agreement to purchase the building and paid a $0.35M deposit as part of the Agreement, bringing the total deposit to $0.4M after getting credit for the $50K option payment.
  • The company plans to raise additional equity for the purchase through a Regulation A financing.
  • The Q3 revenues set a new record and the Co. had an ~25% revenue increase over the Q2 in spite of the usual summer soft period in our industry.
  • "We continue to work on eliminating debt, especially convertible debt, and with stronger cash flow each month and the potential to raise new equity." said Shawn Leon, CEO.

