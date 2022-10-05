Driven Brands announces $365M securitization issue

Oct. 05, 2022 4:17 PM ETDriven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) said Wednesday it closed an offering by certain subsidiaries for $365M series 2022-1 fixed rate senior secured notes, class A-2 maturing Oct. 2027, increasing the offering by over 30%.
  • DRVN also increased the total capacity under variable funding notes to $250M through the addition of $135M series 2022-1 class A-1 notes.
  • The notes were priced at a coupon of 7.4%, with an effective interest rate of 6.7% inclusive of a $275M interest rate hedge.
  • Adjusting for this offering, DRVN's blended cost of fixed rate debt is 4.3% on a Q2 2022 proforma basis with an average tenor of ~5 years.
  • On a Q2 proforma basis, DRVN's total debt portfolio is ~80% fixed rate.
  • DRVN plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of revolving credit facilities.

