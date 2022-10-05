Richardson Electronics GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.21, revenue of $67.56M beats by $5.16M

Oct. 05, 2022 4:18 PM ETRichardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Richardson Electronics press release (NASDAQ:RELL): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $67.56M (+25.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.16M.
  • Backlog totaled $199.2 million in the first quarter versus $206.2 million at the end of fiscal 2022 and $126.5 million at the end of the first quarter of last fiscal year. The sequential decline was primarily in Canvys.
  • Gross margin was 34.1% of net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 versus 30.3% of net sales in the prior year’s first quarter representing strong sales and growth in engineered solutions
  • Cash and investments were $35.6 million as of August 27, 2022 compared to $40.5 million as of May 28, 2022 and $36.4 million on August 28, 2021. The use of cash was related to higher working capital to support sales growth.
  • The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.
  • Shares +4.24%.

