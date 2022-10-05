Jason Okazaki to succeed John McHutchison as Assembly Biosciences CEO at year-end
Oct. 05, 2022 4:19 PM ETAssembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) on Wednesday said its current CEO John McHutchison would step down at the end of the year.
- The company's board selected current president and COO Jason Okazaki to succeed McHutchison as top boss, ASMB said in a statement.
- McHutchison will continue to serve on ASMB's board, and will assume the role of chairman of the science and technology committee.
- ASMB said Okazaki had joined the company as chief legal and business officer in 2020. He was then promoted to COO in 2022 and elevated to president earlier this year.
- According to ASMB, prior to joining the company, Okazaki had a 14-year career at Gilead Sciences (GILD).
