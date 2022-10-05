Caesars Entertainment lowers interest expenses via balance sheet moves

Oct. 05, 2022 4:27 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) announced the closing of new $3B senior secured credit facilities consisting of a new $750M senior secured term loan and a new $2.25B senior secured revolving credit facility.

Concurrently with the closing of the senior credit facilities, Caesars (CZR) retired an existing revolving credit facility and used the proceeds of the Term A Loan to prepay $750M of existing term B loans due in December of 2024.

Caesars (CZR) expects the refinancing transaction to reduce interest expenses for the company while also extending debt maturities.

