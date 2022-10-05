Apollo Medical to acquire Valley Oaks Medical Group
Oct. 05, 2022 4:39 PM ETApollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) said it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire nine primary care clinics in Las Vegas, Houston, and Fort Worth operating as Valley Oaks Medical Group (VOMG)
- VOMG provides high-quality, value-based primary care services to its local communities and serves over 20,000 patients, including approximately 6,000 Medicare members.
- The acquisition also marks ApolloMed's entry into operating primary care clinics in both Nevada and Texas, and expands ApolloMed's membership across VOMG's nine centers.
- The Company said it expects to close the trasaction by the end of the fourth quarter and will fund the transaction with cash on hand.
