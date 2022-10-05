DGTL Holdings secures annual PaaS subscription contract renewal
Oct. 05, 2022 4:39 PM ETDGTL Holdings Inc. (DGTHF), DGTL:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DGTL Holdings (OTCQB:DGTHF) reports that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs has signed a 12-month subscription contract renewal with a top ranked sports league.
- Valued at over C$115K, this annual PaaS licensing renewal is a long term relationship with one of the largest sports leagues in the U.S.
- "This long-term renewal demonstrates the depth and breadth of the TotalSocial platform in providing clients with a comprehensive understanding of consumer conversations about sports and entertainment, and the insights it provides about ways to drive enhanced fan engagement and dialogue with, and about, key brand sponsors," said Steven M Brown, President and CRO of Engagement Labs.
Comments