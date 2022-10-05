Health Canada approves expanded indication for Bayer's prostate cancer drug Nubeqa
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) on Wednesday said Canada's drug regulator had approved expanding the indication of its medication Nubeqa for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer in combination with chemotherapy drug docetaxel.
- The approval from Health Canada was based on the results of a phase 3 trial which showed a significant overall survival benefit and favorable tolerability profile with Nubeqa plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) with docetaxel compared to ADT plus docetaxel, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) said in a statement.
- The trial showed that Nubeqa plus ADT with docetaxel reduced mortality rate in patients by 32.5% compared to ADT plus docetaxel.
- The exact indication for Nubeqa's expanded approval was for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.
- Nubeqa was already approved in more than 70 markets around the world for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease.
