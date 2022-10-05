AbbVie sees acquired IPR&D, milestone expenses negatively impacting Q3 results by $0.02
Oct. 05, 2022 4:50 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) said that its Q3 2022 financial results will include an acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $40 million on a pre-tax basis, which will negatively impact both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS by $0.02.
- As a result, the pharma noted that its Q3 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range is now $3.53-$3.57. The consensus normalized EPS estimate is $3.57.
- For 2022, AbbVie (ABBV) is projecting diluted EPS guidance of $13.76-$13.96. The consensus estimate is $13.86.
