With earnings on tap, these tech titans are coming off new 52-week-lows

October is here, and along with traditions like playoff baseball and Halloween, the month will also play host to numerous quarterly earnings reports from some of the biggest names in technology.

Like all tech earnings seasons, investors will pay attention to what many bellwethers have to say about their business over the prior three months, as well as how they see things shaping up for the rest of 2022, and, in some cases, what the horizon looks like for next year.

However, this time around, things are a little bit different than they were in the same period a year ago. For starters, inflation this year has hit levels not seen in four decades, and has clouded consumers' enthusiasm for freely spending their disposable income. Businesses have also felt the impact of the unstable economy, with more reports of supply chain issues and deals being pushed back due to widespread tightening of corporate budgets following two years of a COVID-related tech-spending boom in many sectors.

And more than at other times in recent memory, a strong U.S. dollar, and foreign currency exchange rates have been cited by several tech companies as having a negative impact on their quarterly revenue results.

But, along with all of that, this earnings season also comes on the heels of a slate of tech-sector kingpins notching notable, if unwanted milestones that stand out to show just how sentiment has turned against tech stocks: 52-week-low stock prices to close out the year's third quarter.

Of course, during the length of a year, every stock is going to hit a 52-week high and low point. Sometimes, the range between those price points is going to be negligible; sometimes, it can seem miles wide. But, the negativity that happened at the end of September stood out due to the sheer number of tech titans that saw their shares simultaneously drop to their lowest points in the last year.

Here are 10 of the biggest tech names that have fallen to 52-week lows in the last two weeks, and who will also soon see if their upcoming quarterly results will give a boost of confidence to their investors.