ASUR reports ~29% rise in passenger traffic for September from pre-pandemic levels

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR), or ASUR, on Wednesday said passenger traffic for Sept. 2022 reached 4.9M, up 28.5% from the pre-pandemic traffic in Sept. 2019.
  • Domestic traffic for Sept. 2022 was 3.3M, a 22.8% rise over Sept. 2019, while international traffic for Sept. 2022 gained a healthy 41.8% from Sept. 2019 to 1.6M passengers.
  • The airport group said that, compared to Sept. 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 10% in Puerto Rico, with all countries reporting a rise in both domestic and international traffic.
  • Compared to Sept. 2021, total passenger traffic increased 25.2% in Sept. 2022.
  • ASR stock earlier closed -0.9% at $206.62.

