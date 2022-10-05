The London Metal Exchange will restrict new deliveries of copper and zinc from Russia's Ural Mining & Metallurgical Co. and its Chelyabinsk Zinc subsidiary, after the U.K. sanctioned co-founder Iskandar Makhmudov, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The move is LME's most significant restriction on Russian supplies since the invasion of Ukraine.

Metals including copper, zinc and aluminum have not been specifically targeted by U.S. or European sanctions, although debate is rising over whether the LME should act independently to block new deliveries of Russian metal.

Alcoa reportedly sent a letter to the LME urging the world's primary metals market to take action to "avert an impending crisis," referring to concerns that a wave of Russian metal could be dumped on the exchange, depressing prices that are used as global benchmarks.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSEARCA:XME), (CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF), (JJU), (AA), (CENX), (KALU)