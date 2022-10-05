Life Storage says all of its properties in Florida are operating

Oct. 05, 2022 5:09 PM ETLife Storage, Inc. (LSI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • All 161 of Life Storage's (NYSE:LSI) wholly owned and managed properties in Florida, including 72 properties from the Tampa area to the more highly impacted Naples region, are operational, the company said Wednesday.
  • The company is assessing preliminary damage related to Hurricane Ian and will provide more information and updates along with its Q3 earnings release and conference call.
  • "We have been in regular communication with our team throughout to provide updates and resource support as needed," said CEO Joseph Saffire.
  • Life Storage (LSI) hasn't yet disclosed the date it will release Q3 earnings.
  • In August, Evercore ISI downgraded Life Storage (LSI) to In Line from Outperform on the expectation that the company will increase capital expenditures.

Comments

