Berkshire Grey enters $75M equity purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital
Oct. 05, 2022
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) has entered into a purchase agreement and registration rights agreement for up to $75M with Lincoln Park Capital Fund.
- Under the terms, the Co. has the right to sell up to $75M of its shares of common stock to Lincoln Park over a 36-month period.
- Any common stock that is sold to Lincoln Park will occur at a purchase price that is determined by prevailing market prices at the time of each sale with no upper limits to the price Lincoln Park may pay to purchase the common stock.
- "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Lincoln Park and expect to use the proceeds, as available, for general corporate purposes, which may include investments and strategic transactions.” said Tom Wagner, CEO of Berkshire Grey.
