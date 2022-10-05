International Game Technology unit signs new 10-year contract with Texas Lottery

Oct. 05, 2022 5:20 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) on Wednesday said its unit had signed a new 10-year scratch ticket printing and services contract with the lottery commission of the U.S. state of Texas.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The contract was signed by IGT unit IGT Global Solutions.
  • "Following a competitive procurement, IGT was awarded the printing contract to provide scratch ticket content and supporting services," the company said in a statement.
  • With the signing of the new contract, IGT's partnership with the Texas Lottery Commission will now extend through Aug. 2034.
  • International Game Technology (IGT) stock -3.8% to $17.30 after hours.

Comments

