Lumen Technologies stock (NYSE:LUMN) - after stringing together several relatively flat months - slipped 9.5% Wednesday to tab its lowest point in 32 years, at $7.13 per share.

The stock last saw the $7 mark in October 1990.

Wednesday's new low came after a downgrade at Wells Fargo, which previously rated Lumen Overweight but moved to Equal Weight on seeing trends emerging for the company after some $10B in divestitures (of its ILEC and Latin American arms).

Analyst Eric Luebchow expects that the part of Lumen left behind will be hitting just $1.35B in quarterly run-rate EBITDA, which led him to cut his 2023 EBITDA forecast to $5.3B - well below Street expectations for $5.9B.

And the resulting effect on free cash flow (he expects it to remain around $800M rather than $1B-plus) means a risk to the company's dividend, he says - adding that a 50% dividend cut would mean 20% or more downside risk.

With Lumen's stock in the dumps, the current forward dividend yield is 12.4%. While that yield rates an A+ at Seeking Alpha, and Lumen has a B+ for Dividend Consistency, it rates just a C- for Dividend Safety.

Lumen stock (LUMN) is down 25.3% over the past month, and down 42.7% so far in 2022. Despite the performance, there's a bullish stance from Seeking Alpha contributors (who rate it a Buy overall), and Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings call Lumen a Hold.