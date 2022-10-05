Lawsuits against CVS, Walgreens, Walmart over generic Tylenol autism risk consolidated
Oct. 05, 2022 5:37 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT), WBA, CVSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A panel of federal judges on Wednesday ordered that more than 80 cases accusing CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) of selling generic Tylenol (acetaminophen) without warning of a potential link to autism if taken during pregnancy be consolidated.
- The cases have been consolidated for multi-district litigation to Judge Denise Cote of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported.
- Lawyers for the three companies opposed the consolidation arguing it was too early to do so.
- Lawyers for plaintiffs say that hundreds of thousands could sue arguing that the retailers knew that acetaminophen was tied to an increased risk of developmental disorders based on studies.
