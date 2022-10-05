SEACOR Marine sells minority interests in Mexico JVs, announces refinancing deals

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) said Wednesday it sold its minority interests in joint ventures in Mexico and announced two refinancing deals that extend over $175M of its near-term maturities to 2026.

SMHI inked a deal with affiliates of Proyectos Globales de Energía for the sale of its minority interests in its unconsolidated JVs in Mexico and a series of related asset swaps for $66M in cash.

SMHI acquired 100% of Mantenimiento Express Marítimo SAPI's outstanding secured loan from its existing lenders for $28.8M. MEXMAR paid down $8.8M of the loan and remaining $20M will be repaid in four quarterly installments of $5M over the next year.

SMHI amended its senior secured term loan facility for an extended tranche of $54.9M, maturing in Mar. 2026 and bearing interest at 4.75% plus SOFR. Remaining $19.8M of the loan will maintain its existing terms and mature in Sept. 2023.

SMHI entered into an exchange transaction with funds affiliated with Carlyle Group, under which the entire $125M of its 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2023 were exchanged for $90M of new 8%/9.5% senior PIK toggle notes due 2026 and $35M of 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.