Biofrontera announces preliminary Q3 product revenue, stock falls ~7% after hours

Oct. 05, 2022 5:42 PM ETBiofrontera Inc. (BFRI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) on Wednesday said it expects product revenues for Q3 2022 to be about $4.3M, consistent with the same quarter last year but below consensus revenue estimates.
  • Shares of the biopharmaceutical company lost 7.2% to $1.03 in aftermarket trading.
  • The consensus Q3 revenue estimate for BFRI is $4.76M.
  • BFRI said the third quarter is historically its seasonally softest sales quarter of the year.
  • The company added that it was on track to achieve its previously provided guidance for 2022 total revenues to increase by at least 30% compared to 2021.
  • The consensus 2022 revenue estimate is for a 32.17% Y/Y growth to $31.85M.
  • BFRI anticipates reporting its Q3 financial results in the first half of Nov.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.