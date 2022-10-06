The Biden administration is preparing to scale down sanctions on Venezuela to allow Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to resume pumping oil in the country, paving the way for a potential reopening of U.S. and European markets to oil exports from Venezuela, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

In exchange for the significant sanctions relief, Venezuela's government would resume long-suspended talks with its domestic political opposition to discuss the conditions needed to hold free and fair elections in 2024, according to the report.

The U.S. and Venezuelan governments, plus some opposition groups also reportedly have worked out a deal to release hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuelan state funds frozen in U.S. banks to pay for imports of food, medicine and equipment.

