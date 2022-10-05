Qatar will include Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) as partners in the second phase of the country's giant liquefied natural gas expansion, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The North Field South expansion is part of Qatar's drive to consolidate its position as the world's top LNG exporter, adding 16M metric tons/year, while the first North Field East phase is expected to add 33M tons/year.

Separately, Qatar Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said liquefied natural gas will remain in short supply for years as production lags behind global demand that is unlikely to peak for another 20-30 years.

Europe looks set to cope this winter with the energy supply shortage, but al-Kaabi told the Energy Intelligence forum in London Wednesday that the following winter will be the big problem, as Europe tries to replenish its stockpiles without Russian imports.

Qatar has committed to supply ~15M tons of LNG to Europe this year, or 19% of its total capacity, and can ship 12M-15M tons next year, the minister said.

