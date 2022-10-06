Compass jumps 13% on report of Vista Equity takeover interest

Oct. 05, 2022 8:42 PM ETCompass, Inc. (COMP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

house viewing

sturti/E+ via Getty Images

  • Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) soared 13% in after hours trading on a report that Vista Equity is looking to take the real estate brokerage private.
  • An additional private equity firm may also be involved in a possible transaction, according to an Insider report.
  • A Compass representative told the publication that "no private equity firm has contacted Compass expressing any interest in taking the company private."
  • Compass (COMP) shares have dropped 86% since the tech-centric real estate went public in late March of last year. Compass has a market cap of $1.05 billion.
  • Compass (COMP) short interest is 5.7%.
  • Last month Compass (COMP) executed another round of lay-offs as part of its previously announced cost reduction efforts that aims to achieve $320M in target run rate saving.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.