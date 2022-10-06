Cboe multiply-listed options ADV rises 11.7% in September
Oct. 06, 2022 12:49 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) multiply-listed options average daily volume grew 11.7% to 11.28M contracts M/M in September and +7.2% from a year before, according to its trading volume summary Wednesday.
- Index options ADV of 3.5M contracts rose 55.0% in September vs. August and surged 40.6% from a year ago.
- U.S. equities, on-exchange, ADV was 1.51B matched shares in September, +5.2% from August but down 1.2% from September 2021.
- Canadian equities ADV for September rose to 113.19M shares from 42.8M in August and 52.09M a year earlier.
- Global foreign exchange ADV rose 34.4% to $46.91B in September, and elevated by 20.6% from the year-ago period.
