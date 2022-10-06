Asia markets mixed after Wall Street’s two-day rally fizzled

Japan +0.96%.

China Market closed for the Golden Week holiday.

Hong Kong -0.29%.

Australia +0.03%. Australia August exports +3% m/m (prior -9.9%) & imports +4% (+5.2%).

Australian Construction PMI for September 46.5 (prior 47.9).

India +0.67%.

On Wall Street overnight, U.S. stocks slipped overnight after seeing sharp gains for the previous two sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 42.45 points, or 0.14%, to 30,273.87 after falling nearly 430 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% to close at 3,783.28, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.25% to 11,148.64.

ANZ World Commodity Price Index (New Zealand) -0.5% in September.

The U.S. trade deficit fell slightly more than expected in August to its lowest level in more than a year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Wednesday.

European Central Bank monetary policy meeting minutes are due on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

Oil prices rose for a fourth session on Thursday, with Brent at a three-week high, after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash production by about 2 million barrel per day, the largest reduction since 2020.

Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $93.59 per barrel by 0234 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery gained 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.98 per barrel, building on a 1.4% rise on Tuesday.

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as Treasury yields retreated, although gains were limited after stronger U.S. economic data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will retain its hawkish narrative.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,719.19 per ounce, as of 0144 GMT.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,728.50.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $20.64 per ounce, platinum was steady at $919.11 and palladium rose 0.7% to $2,262.32.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.46%; S&P 500 +0.52%; Nasdaq +0.68%.