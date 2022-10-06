Rio Tinto join hands with Voltalia for renewable solar power at Richards Bay Minerals
Oct. 06, 2022 2:34 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)-controlled titanium producer Richards Bay Minerals will be supplied with renewable solar power through an agreement with international energy company Voltalia and local Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) partners, for its operation in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.
- The power purchase contract was signed after a process launched in 2021 by Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), South Africa’s largest mineral sands producer and a subsidiary of Anglo-Australian metals and mining group Rio Tinto.
- The 20-year contract will supply around 300 gigawatthours of renewable energy every year via a wheeling arrangement to RBM’s smelting and processing facilities in KwaZulu-Natal.
- Per the terms, Voltalia will begin construction of the Bolobedu Solar PV renewable energy project in 2023, at a site in the province of Limpopo.
- Voltalia will ensure the development, construction and operation of the plant. It is expected to begin generating in 2024.
- The renewable power supply is expected to cut RBM’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 10 per cent, or 237kt CO2e per year.
- A total workforce of more than 700 people is expected during construction, with a workforce of around 50 people once the plant becomes operational.
- The project will also provide skills development opportunities for members of the surrounding communities, and a bursary programme for young local learners.
- The Bolobedu Solar PV power plant will be 51% black-owned through BEE partners, with a minimum 10% stake going to black women, while the host community will also have a participation.
