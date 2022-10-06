Nexans bags final order from Equinor/bp JV for U.S offshore wind export cables turnkey contract for Empire Wind
Oct. 06, 2022 3:15 AM ETNexans S.A. (NEXNY), NXPRFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nexans (OTCPK:NEXNY) notifies the execution of a significant contract for phase one of the Empire Wind Project being developed by a 50-50 partnership between Equinor and bp.
- It has received final order from Equinor/bp joint venture for U.S offshore wind export cables turnkey contract for Empire Wind 1.
- The project is part of the larger Empire Wind offshore wind farm that will generate enough renewable energy to energize over one million homes in New York State. Over 500,000 of those homes will be powered by the cables from this contract for Empire Wind 1.
- Equinor and bp’s Empire Wind 1 project is a significant achievement that anticipates the State's growing need for energy and contributes to its carbon reduction roadmap.
- The cables will be manufactured at Nexans’ facilities in Charleston, South Carolina, and Halden, Norway and will also be installed by Nexans.
