Reliq Health Technologies secures five new contracts in Texas, California, Nevada and the US Virgin Islands
Oct. 06, 2022 3:43 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF), RHT:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has signed new contracts with three physician practices and a home health agency in California, Nevada and Texas and a Rural Health Clinic in the US Virgin Islands.
- The company has already begun onboarding with these clients and expects to add 5,000 new patients to its iUGO Care platform through these contracts by the end of June, 2023.
- The company will be providing the full suite of iUGO Care software and care management services to these clients, and expects to generate an average revenue of $60 per patient per month at 75% gross margin.
- Onboarding of these patients has already begun and is expected to be completed by the middle of 2023.
- The company remains on track to onboard over 100K patients by the end of December 2022 and over 200K patients by the middle of 2023.
Comments