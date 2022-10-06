London +0.21% .

Germany +0.61%. German Industrial Orders MoM: -2.4% (Forecast -0.7%, Previous -1.1%).

France +0.31%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.52%, having halved its opening gains. Travel and leisure stocks added while oil and gas stocks slid.

Eurozone S&P Construction PMI: 45.3 (Previous 44.2).

Spain's August industrial output rises 5.5% vs 5.4% in July.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 3.77%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 2.04%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 4.08%.