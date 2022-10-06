European stocks were cautiously higher as global markets attempted to recover from recent volatility
Oct. 06, 2022 4:33 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
London +0.21%.
Germany +0.61%. German Industrial Orders MoM: -2.4% (Forecast -0.7%, Previous -1.1%).
France +0.31%.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.52%, having halved its opening gains. Travel and leisure stocks added while oil and gas stocks slid.
Eurozone S&P Construction PMI: 45.3 (Previous 44.2).
Spain's August industrial output rises 5.5% vs 5.4% in July.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 3.77%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 2.04%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 4.08%.
