Fusion Fuel enters €2M technology sale pact with KEME Energy for green hydrogen project in Portugal
Oct. 06, 2022 4:56 AM ETFusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO), HTOOWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fusion Fuel (NASDAQ:HTOO) has entered into a technology sale pact with KEME Energy to supply its solar-to-hydrogen system for a 1.22 MW green hydrogen project located in Sines, Portugal.
- The two companies had previously announced the execution of a collaboration pact this past February.
- The project secured a €2.4M grant from Portugal’s POSEUR programme in late 2021, will be developed in ZILS, the Sines Industrial and Logistics Zone, and will consist of 62 HEVO-Solar trackers that will generate an estimated 77 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum.
- The hydrogen produced is expected to help meet local demand from customers in the nascent hydrogen mobility sector.
- Fusion Fuel expects to commence construction of the facility early next year and achieve commercial operation in the second half of 2023.
