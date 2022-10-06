Merck boosts Singapore presence, opens new site, sets stage for another in $500 expansion

Merck (NYSE:MRK) said on Oct. 5 that it opened a new secondary packaging facility to support production of vaccines and biologics, including immunotherapies, and also broke ground for a new plant which will produce inhalers in Singapore.

The manufacturing facilities are components of Merck's up to $500M investment over five years which started in 2020.

Merck began its manufacturing operations in Singapore in 1997. The facilities are located within Merck's existing 72-acre, manufacturing hub in Tuas, Singapore.

The secondary packaging facility will have a semi-automated, vial-packaging line to produce the company's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab), and three fully automated syringe-packaging lines to produce the HPV vaccine Gardasil 9.

The site had begun sterile filling process of Keytruda last year. The expansion now includes secondary packaging, cold storage and a quality control laboratory, the company said in an Oct. 5 press release.

Merck added that the new inhaler medicine facility, which will be ready in 2026, will produce next generation inhaler devices for targeted administration of medicines.

The investment is expected to create over 100 new jobs over the next few years and would bring Merck's total employees in Singapore to over 1,800 in the next few years, the company noted.

Singapore has become attractive to pharma companies, with Sanofi's (SNY) plan announced in April to invest €400M over five years for a vaccine production site, and BioNTech's (BNTX) announcement last year to set up a regional headquarters for South East Asia in Singapore. GSK (GSK) already has vaccine manufacturing sites in the Asian country.